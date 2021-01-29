UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robber Killed In Encounter In Mandi Bahauddin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:16 PM

Robber killed in encounter in mandi bahauddin

A robber was killed,while his two accomplices escaped during a police encounter in tehsil Phalia

Mandi Bahauddin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A robber was killed,while his two accomplices escaped during a police encounter in tehsil Phalia.

Qadirabad police said here on Friday, Pervaiz informed the police that three robbers looted a motorbike and some cash from him after physically torturing him.

The police party led by SHO Qadirabad chased the robbers and rounded them up near Phalia. The robbers opened indiscriminate fire and during cross-firing, a robber was killed while two others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The deceased robber was identified as Ashraf resident of Wazirabad.He wanted to police in number of murders and robbery cases in different police stations of Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala districts,said police.

Related Topics

Fire Police Robbery Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin Wazirabad Phalia From

Recent Stories

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

33 seconds ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

5 minutes ago

Kidnapped girl recovered in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas programme totally apolitical: Sania Nishtar ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest man for flying kite

4 minutes ago

PM says every citizen of Punjab will get health in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.