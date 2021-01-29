Robber killed in encounter in mandi bahauddin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A robber was killed,while his two accomplices escaped during a police encounter in tehsil Phalia

Qadirabad police said here on Friday, Pervaiz informed the police that three robbers looted a motorbike and some cash from him after physically torturing him.

The police party led by SHO Qadirabad chased the robbers and rounded them up near Phalia. The robbers opened indiscriminate fire and during cross-firing, a robber was killed while two others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The deceased robber was identified as Ashraf resident of Wazirabad.He wanted to police in number of murders and robbery cases in different police stations of Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala districts,said police.