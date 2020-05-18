Robber killed in encounter in Renala Khurd

An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police, near Hujra Shah Muqeem on Sunday night

On a tip-off that three robbers were in a looting spree near Kharl Kalan village, the Hujra Shah Muqeem police rushed to the spot and encircled the robbers.

Seeing the police, the suspects opened fire at the raiding police team.

The police had to return fire for self-defence. When firing stopped, the police with the help of search light, spotted a robber dead at the site while his two accomplice managed to flee. The identification of robber has yet to be established.

On information, police officers reached the spot and constituted a raiding team for the arrest of fleeing robbers.