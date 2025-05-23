Robber Killed In Encounter In Sundar Area
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 09:31 PM
A robber was killed in an alleged police encounter in the Sundar area here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A robber was killed in an alleged police encounter in the Sundar area here on Friday.
A police spokesman said that the Sundar police signaled three suspicious people to stop at the checkpoint, but instead of stopping, they opened fire on the police.
In a crossfire from both sides, one alleged robber was killed by his own accomplices.
Two people fled the scene taking advantage of the darkness. The dead robber has been identified as Nasir. Raids are underway to arrest the escaped robbers. Arms, bullets and other equipment have been recovered from the dead robber.
