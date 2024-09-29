Open Menu

Robber Killed In Encounter With Police

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A suspected robber involved in dozens of incidents of robbery, abduction for ransom and murder was killed in an encounter when he was taken to Kahna on Sunday for recovery.

The alleged bandit was identified as Jamil alias Jeela.

According to police, the accused was being taken to the hideouts of his accomplices when the police party was ambushed by the outlaws. Police retaliated the fired. As a result of exchange of fire, the under custody robber was killed in firing of his accomplices. Police shifted the body to hospital and launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing burglars.

The deceased robber was involved in more than 72 incidents like murder, attempted murder and robbery, the police claimed.

