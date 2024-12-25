Robber Killed In Encounter With Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A suspected criminal involved in killing of a caretaker of a mosque during a robbery was killed in an exchange of fire with police in the jurisdiction of Garha Morh police station, on Wednesday.
According to police sources, three unidentified armed men were signalled by the police near a checkpoint to stop, but they opened fire on the police party. The police retaliated the fire and a suspected criminal, identified as Asif, son of Aslam, was fatally shot near Larawala bridge checkpoint. However, other two suspected criminals managed to escape from the scene.
The deceased was recognized as the assailant who had shot dead Qari Abdul Qayyum during a robbery attempt on December 13, when he was returning home after leading the Isha prayers.
The deceased’s father, the complainant in the case confirmed Asif’s identity at THQ Hospital Mailsi.
Police claimed recovering a mobile-phone, snatched from deceased Qari Abdul Qayyum, from the deceased alleged robber. Special teams were formed to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.
APP/aaj
