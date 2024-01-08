Open Menu

Robber Killed In Encounter With Villagers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Robber killed in encounter with villagers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A robber was killed while his three accomplices managed to escape after an encounter with villagers in the Dijkot police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that four bandits in a car intercepted a farmer, Rasheed Ahmad, of Chak No.87-JB, and snatched four goats from him at gunpoint. The victim raised the alarm but the accused managed to escape. However, villagers gathered on the spot and started chasing the accused. They intercepted the robbers near Majhi Wala but they opened firing on them.

The villagers also retaliated. As a result, one of the outlaws received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his accomplices managed to escape, leaving the goats and a car.

On information, the area police headed by DSP Factory Area Rana Ataur Rehman and SHO Dijkot Sub Inspector Muazzam Gujjar rushed to the spot and took the body, car and goats into custody. An investigation is under progress, he added.

