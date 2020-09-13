Robber killed in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A robber was killed in an alleged police encounter in Kerana Police limits on Sunday.

According to police here, three dacoits were looting citizens at Chak no.

29 SB Jhal. On information a police patrol team led by SHO Sahab Khan reached the crime scene.

Seeing police the robbers opened fire at police in a bid to flee from the scene, however, the police returned fire in self defence. As a result one of the robbers received fire and died on spot while two others fled from the scene. The policeshifted body to the DHQ Teaching hospital for autopsy. Later the deceased robber wasidentified as Ghulam Abbas.