Robber killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A robber was killed in a police encounter while his accomplice managed to escape in Ghulamabad police limits on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Eagle Squad signaled two motorcyclists to stop but they opened firing on them.

In retaliation, an accused received bullet injures while his accomplice fled. The injured was identified as Muhammad Yaseen who was wanted in 47 cases of robbery and other heinous crimes. The injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injures.

A pistol and a gun were recovered from the spot while a raiding team was constitutedto arrest the other accused.