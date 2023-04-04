Close
Robber Killed In Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Robber killed in police encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A robber was shot dead during firing with police party in Pirwadhi area while police cop was also injured, informed police spokesman.

Three unknown armed robbers opened indiscriminate firing on police party at picket in Pirwadhi as a result, a robber identified as Muhammad Khan was killed while the head Constable Faisal Rafiq was injured.

However, two robbers were managed to escape from the scene.

Soon after the incident, City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SSP Operations, SP Rawal and SDPO visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured cop and wished for his early recovery.

CPO appreciated the performance of the police team and said that such brave officials are the pride of the police department adding that their doors are open for the welfare of such officials who are dedicated and committed to their work.

