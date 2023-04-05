Close
Robber Killed In Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Robber killed in police encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A robber was shot killed in New Town area when four unknown armed robbers, riding bikes, opened indiscriminate firing on a police party, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered weapons,2 motorcycles from their possessions.

According to police, the gang has been recorded in cases of snatching vehicles, motorcycles and also wanted police in terrorism and firing on the police in the twin cities.

The gang is also recorded in the cases of killings and injuring citizens during the robbery.

The senior officers of the police reached the spot along with the police force on the information of the incident.

The evidence has been collected from the scene while police teams are searching in the area to arrest 03 escaped robbers.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of the police team adding that those who attack the citizens and the police will be dealt with iron hands.

