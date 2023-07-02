'Robber' killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claim to have killed an alleged robber in an encounter in the area of Baluchni police station.

Police spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Sunday that a PHP team had received information that two armed bandits were on their looting spree near Asghar Abad patrolling post late Saturday night.

The team, headed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Maqsood Shahid, rushed to the spot and signalled two suspects riding a motorcycle to stop. But they opened fire on the police party and took shelter in nearby crops.

The police also returned the fire, and during the encounter, one of the robbers received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered one motorcycle (125), one rifle (222-bore), one pistol (30-bore) and other items from the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The rifle was snatched by the robbers from one Mubasshar, security guard of Sitara Mills near Parco Baseline about 45 minutes ago of the encounter while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, DIG Patrolling Dr Muhammad Athar Waheed appreciated performance of the PHP team and announced cash prize and commendation certificates for those who took part in the encounter, spokesman added.