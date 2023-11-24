Robber killed in police encounter

An alleged robber was killed while his three accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Satiana police limits on Friday

According to a police spokesman, four bandits looted cattle at Chak No.38-GB at gunpoint and escaped from the scene after loading them onto a mini truck.

Receiving information, the police set up a picket on Jhamra Road and intercepted the truck but the accuded opened fire at the police.

The police also returned fire in self-defence and the encounter continued for more than 15 minutes during which one of the criminals received serious injuries and fell down on the road whereas his accomplices managed to flee away under the cover of darkness by leaving the truck behind.

The police arrested the injured outlaw from the spot and tried to shift him to hospital but he died.

The killed dacoit was wanted to the police in a number of robbery and other cases. He along with his accomplices also killed a groom besides injuring his two brothers a couple of days ago at Chak No.39-GB Satiana. A special police team was constituted to arrest the escapees .