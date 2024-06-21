Open Menu

Robber Killed In Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Robber killed in police encounter

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A robber was killed during an encounter in the jurisdiction of Hajipur police station, Thursday. 

According to DPO, Dost Mohammed, a fatal shootout occurred between the robber and officials of the law enforcement agency.

The deceased criminal, identified as Matloob Sandhilani, wanted to the police in several cases of theft, robbery, and murder.

A motorcycle that was snatched along with a pistol was recovered from the accused's possession, it was said.

He further said the raid to hold the bandit was conducted on tipe off. 

The accused opened fire on the police party, and in retaliation with a similar fire opening, the robber was killed on the spot, he concluded.

