Robber killed in police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A dacoit was killed in firing by his accomplices during a police encounter in the Sahiwal police limits on Saturday.

Police was informed about a dacoity bid in the city. When police reached there, the dacoits started firing.

Police also retaliated. Resultantly, a dacoit identified as Asad, was killed in firing by his own accomplices.

Police took the body into custody for legal formalities. The accused was wanted in several heinous crimes including dacoity, robbery and cattle theft.