Open Menu

'Robber' Killed In Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

'Robber' killed in police encounter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) An alleged robber was killed in exchange of fire with police at Khangarh area on Friday.

According to police, some robbers snatched a motorcycle and cash from a citizen in Khangarh area. On getting information, a police team went after the robbers and an exchange of fire took place in Gajwahan area in which the alleged robber was critically injured.

Other robbers fled the scene, and the police shifted the injured to an area hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Later, the deceased was identified as Afaq, a notorious criminal with a record of 45 cases, including attempted murder, robbery, and highway crimes.

The police have shifted the body for a postmortem examination while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped culprits, police sources added.

APP/amj

Recent Stories

EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

10 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

39 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

40 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

2 hours ago
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

2 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

2 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan