'Robber' Killed In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) An alleged robber was killed in exchange of fire with police at Khangarh area on Friday.
According to police, some robbers snatched a motorcycle and cash from a citizen in Khangarh area. On getting information, a police team went after the robbers and an exchange of fire took place in Gajwahan area in which the alleged robber was critically injured.
Other robbers fled the scene, and the police shifted the injured to an area hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Later, the deceased was identified as Afaq, a notorious criminal with a record of 45 cases, including attempted murder, robbery, and highway crimes.
The police have shifted the body for a postmortem examination while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped culprits, police sources added.
APP/amj
