Robber Killed In Robbery Attempt

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Robber killed in robbery attempt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A robber was killed while his accomplice managed to escape as security guard opened fire during a robbery attempt in the limits of Sadar police station, here on Tuesday.

According to police two armed robbers attempted to snatch cash and valuables near Commercial Market Niamoana at Samundri Road.

On seeing the incident, a security guard opened fire on the robbers. As a result, one robber sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

Police shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem and legal formalities. The killed robber was later identified as Abbas Ali who was wanted to police in 26 cases of heinous crimes.

