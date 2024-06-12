Robber killed in Wah

A robber was shot dead while his accomplice was injured during an exchange of fire with the police in Wah Cantt, on Wednesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A robber was shot dead while his accomplice was injured during an exchange of fire with the police in Wah Cantt, on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects were involved in a robbery in which they had snatched a mobile phone and a cash and a from a man at gunpoint.

On Information, the police reached the site timely acted promptly and intercepted the three masked individuals who were trying to flee the scene.

During the shootout, one of the suspects was killed and the other one was injured by the firing of his own accomplices, the police spokesman stated.

The deceased robber was identified as Abdul Rauf while the injured accomplice was Muneeb Ur Rehman.