Open Menu

Robber Killed In Wah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:02 PM

Robber killed in Wah

A robber was shot dead while his accomplice was injured during an exchange of fire with the police in Wah Cantt, on Wednesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A robber was shot dead while his accomplice was injured during an exchange of fire with the police in Wah Cantt, on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects were involved in a robbery in which they had snatched a mobile phone and a cash and a from a man at gunpoint.

On Information, the police reached the site timely acted promptly and intercepted the three masked individuals who were trying to flee the scene.

During the shootout, one of the suspects was killed and the other one was injured by the firing of his own accomplices, the police spokesman stated.

The deceased robber was identified as Abdul Rauf while the injured accomplice was Muneeb Ur Rehman.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Exchange Mobile Robbery Man SITE From

Recent Stories

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

3 minutes ago
 Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

3 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/n ..

Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers

3 minutes ago
 Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern ..

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

31 minutes ago
 Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% gr ..

Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..

31 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

31 minutes ago
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule o ..

Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector

31 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Ed ..

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

31 minutes ago
 US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia ove ..

US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war

29 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first ag ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA

1 hour ago
 Govt plans to invest hefty amount in primary educa ..

Govt plans to invest hefty amount in primary education

29 minutes ago
 PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disast ..

PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disaster risk reduction

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan