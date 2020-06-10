Robber killed, two accomplices injured in encounter

A robber was killed while two of his accomplices received critical bullet injuries in police encounter reported at Makhdoom Pur Chungi, tehsil Kabeer Walla Wednesday morning

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A robber was killed while two of his accomplices received critical bullet injuries in police encounter reported at Makhdoom Pur Chungi, tehsil Kabeer Walla Wednesday morning.

Police said it had arrested wounded robbers who were trying to flee from crime scene. They were shifted to THQ hospital forthwith for medical treatment.

According to detail, three dacoits were arriving on a car in tehsil Kabeer Wall after committing robbery activities somewhere else. After receiving information, police started chasing robbers along with Elite Force.

It started fire exchange between the two parties near Makhdoom Pur Chungi, resulting death of a robber and wounding two of his accomplices.

Over-speeding caused robbers' vehicle turned turtle, it was said. Condition of injured robbers was stated to be critically as reported received from police quarter.

ASP Kabeer Walla leading heavy contingent of police force reached on the spot soon after getting cognizant of the situation. Further investigation was underway.