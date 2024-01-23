Robber Nabbed, Looted Valuables Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Qadarpur Raan police claimed on Tuesday to have apprehended a notorious robber besides recovering looted valuables from his possession.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, police launched a special operation against criminals and arrested Qasim s/o Muhammad Ali.
The arrested criminal was wanted by police in different cases of robbery across the district.
Police have also recovered looted valuables including two motorcycles, one mobile phone, cash and weapons from his possession by tracing four cases.
Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminal, police sources added.
