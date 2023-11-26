Open Menu

Robber, PO Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Robber, PO arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The police have arrested a robber and a proclaimed offender (PO) in the areas of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Sadar Jaranwala police stations, respectively.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that accused Kashif alias Kashi, along with his accomplice Sajawal, had fired at and injured a man and his son over resistance during a robbery at Narwala Road on October 16, 2023 and escaped from the scene.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rana Najam-ul-Hasan Khan, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting the robber, whereas his accomplice Sajawal was killed during a police encounter in the area of Nishatabad police station a couple of days ago.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia had announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team which arrested the robber.

Meanwhile, SHO Sadar Jaranwala Inspector Riaz Ahmad arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) Muhammad Waqas and recovered weapons from him. The accused had killed his rivals in Chak No. 72-GB on Sept 27, 2023 and escaped from the scene, and later on he was declared a proclaimed offender.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Robbery Po Man Progress Jaranwala Muhammad Ali October Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan