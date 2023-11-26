Robber, PO arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The police have arrested a robber and a proclaimed offender (PO) in the areas of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Sadar Jaranwala police stations, respectively.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that accused Kashif alias Kashi, along with his accomplice Sajawal, had fired at and injured a man and his son over resistance during a robbery at Narwala Road on October 16, 2023 and escaped from the scene.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rana Najam-ul-Hasan Khan, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting the robber, whereas his accomplice Sajawal was killed during a police encounter in the area of Nishatabad police station a couple of days ago.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia had announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team which arrested the robber.

Meanwhile, SHO Sadar Jaranwala Inspector Riaz Ahmad arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) Muhammad Waqas and recovered weapons from him. The accused had killed his rivals in Chak No. 72-GB on Sept 27, 2023 and escaped from the scene, and later on he was declared a proclaimed offender.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.