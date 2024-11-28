Robber Shot Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A robber was killed while his accomplice managed to escape in Thikriwala police
limits.
A police spokesman said on Thursday that two robbers intercepted a villager near Motorway
Bridge of Chak No 63-JB Mehta, however, the man produced resistance.
During the incident, one robber reportedly received serious injuries due to bullets
fired by his own accomplice whereas the man remained safe.
On information, the police reached the spot and recovered weapons, a mobile phone and
other items from the spot and started investigation for identification of the robber
and arrest of the other accused, he added.
