Robber shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A robber was killed while his accomplice managed to escape in Thikriwala police

limits.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that two robbers intercepted a villager near Motorway

Bridge of Chak No 63-JB Mehta, however, the man produced resistance.

During the incident, one robber reportedly received serious injuries due to bullets

fired by his own accomplice whereas the man remained safe.

On information, the police reached the spot and recovered weapons, a mobile phone and

other items from the spot and started investigation for identification of the robber

and arrest of the other accused, he added.