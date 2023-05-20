UrduPoint.com

Robber Shot Dead, Another Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 08:25 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :A suspected robber was shot dead and another was injured by gunshots fired by a shopkeeper during an attempted robbery at his mobile communication shop here on Saturday.

According to the Hatri police, the incident happened in the New Hyderabad City area.

The police said 4 to 5 robbers tried to rob Syed Zain Ali but he resisted and fired gunshots.

One of the suspected robbers, Abdul Jabbar Loond, sustained a fatal gunshot and died while another suspected robber, Salman Machi, was injured.

The police added that other suspects escaped from the spot leaving behind their 2 motorbikes which had been impounded.

The dead and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

