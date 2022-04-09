Robber shot dead by accomplice

A robber was 'accidentally shot dead' by his own fellow during police encounter reported in precinct of Cantt Police Station

The encounter was stated to have occurred near Railway hospital in wee hours of Saturday.

According to police, three armed dacoits riding motorbikes were looting citizens at said point.

Heavy contingent of police reached out the area after receiving information and surrounded the robbers.

Robbers opened fire straight at security personnel. During retaliatory firing what the police claimed, one of the accused was killed by his own gang member. The slain robber was identified as Muhammad Imran.

The police shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.

Rest of the two robbers fled the scene by taking benefit of darkness.