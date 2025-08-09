(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A robber shot dead by accomplice during incident in Neikapura police station area,here on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson,two armed robbers tried to commit an incident with a fruit vendor namely as Nadeem at gunpoint near Tulip Marquee on Aimenabad Road in Neikapura police station area.

Upon resistance,one of the robbers opened discriminate fire,killing his accomplice on the spot.

The robber who opened fire has fled the scene.

Police reached the spot and initiated legal action.

According to police the deceased robber has been identified as Mudassar Sabir,r/o Hajipura Ban had a criminal record and was wanted in multiple cases.

Search operation was underway to find the fleeing accused,said police spokesperson.