Robber Shot Dead By Accomplice
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A robber shot dead by accomplice during incident in Neikapura police station area,here on Saturday.
According to police spokesperson,two armed robbers tried to commit an incident with a fruit vendor namely as Nadeem at gunpoint near Tulip Marquee on Aimenabad Road in Neikapura police station area.
Upon resistance,one of the robbers opened discriminate fire,killing his accomplice on the spot.
The robber who opened fire has fled the scene.
Police reached the spot and initiated legal action.
According to police the deceased robber has been identified as Mudassar Sabir,r/o Hajipura Ban had a criminal record and was wanted in multiple cases.
Search operation was underway to find the fleeing accused,said police spokesperson.
Recent Stories
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium
Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic cons ..
UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber shot dead by accomplice3 minutes ago
-
From streets to social media platforms, patriotism soars as 14th August draws closer23 minutes ago
-
AC Haripur directs mapping of illegal Afghan residents23 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held33 minutes ago
-
Politics of anarchy not to be tolerated, Shumaila Rana tells33 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest five members of ‘Shah Ji’ dacoit gang33 minutes ago
-
Green Sindh Foundation celebrated 'Azadi Day' with planting tree33 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Kohat, Hungu, Bannu33 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conducts grand search, combing operation in Shahzad Town jurisdiction43 minutes ago
-
'International support rising for Kashmir, India’s stance weakening'; Kashmiri leader warns43 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana formed committee for independence Day Celebration arrangements43 minutes ago
-
Two Executive Engineers terminated over embezzlement of Rs 150m funds43 minutes ago