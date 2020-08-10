UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robber Shot Dead By Accomplice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Robber shot dead by accomplice

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A dacoit was killed in a robbery in Phularwan police limits on Monday.

The police said two robbers entered the house of Muhammad Afzal and made the family hostage.

Meanwhile, the neighbors started aerial firing and the dacoits also opened firing.

As a result, one of the accused named Iqbal Hussain was killed by firing of his own accomplice who, later on, fled.

The body was shifted to a hospital while the police registered a case and startedinvestigations.

Related Topics

Firing Police Robbery Family

Recent Stories

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

2 hours ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.