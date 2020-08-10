Robber shot dead by accomplice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A dacoit was killed in a robbery in Phularwan police limits on Monday.

The police said two robbers entered the house of Muhammad Afzal and made the family hostage.

Meanwhile, the neighbors started aerial firing and the dacoits also opened firing.

As a result, one of the accused named Iqbal Hussain was killed by firing of his own accomplice who, later on, fled.

The body was shifted to a hospital while the police registered a case and startedinvestigations.