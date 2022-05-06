UrduPoint.com

Robber Shot Dead, Cop Injured

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 09:32 PM

A policeman shot dead a robber during exchange of fire in Bannu Bazar Kohat here on Friday

According to police, a policeman, Zar Badshah was attacked by an alleged robber, Abbas Shah, in Bannu Bazar. Policeman received four bullet injuries while the robber was killed in the retaliatory fire.

The injured policeman was rushed to KDA and later shifted to Peshawar for treatment.

