Robber Shot Dead In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In an exchange of fire between the Organized Crime Unit City Kotwali and

the robbers, an accused involved in various cases was killed by the

firing of his own accomplices.

The police said that the organized crime team was taking the accused to the Shahdara Town police

station to recover weapons.

Meanwhile, the unidentified accused opened indiscriminate fire

on the officials.

In retaliation, Zeeshan died due to firing of his own accomplices.

According to police officials, the accused was involved in dozens of serious crimes

such as kidnapping and raping children and robbery.

