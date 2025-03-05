Robber Shot Dead In Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In an exchange of fire between the Organized Crime Unit City Kotwali and
the robbers, an accused involved in various cases was killed by the
firing of his own accomplices.
The police said that the organized crime team was taking the accused to the Shahdara Town police
station to recover weapons.
Meanwhile, the unidentified accused opened indiscriminate fire
on the officials.
In retaliation, Zeeshan died due to firing of his own accomplices.
According to police officials, the accused was involved in dozens of serious crimes
such as kidnapping and raping children and robbery.
