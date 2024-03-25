'Robber shot, injures in encounter'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A robbery accused sustained wounds by the firing of his accomplices during encounter in the limits of Kahror Pakka police station on Monday, police said.

Three accused allegedly ambushed the police to release their fellow, Jahangir Dad Putra, who was taken away to rescue the stolen goods.

After the attack, a stray bullet hit the right leg of the accused under police- custody causing him severe bleeding, was shifted to THQ hospital.

The wounded robber was said to have been booked in more than 14 cases including robbery, theft, and snatching. Officers and related staff of the police department rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

The attackers escaped the scene by taking benefit of the darkness.

The area was cordoned off with teams constituted to arrest the escaped criminals, it was said.