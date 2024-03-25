Open Menu

'Robber Shot, Injures In Encounter'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM

'Robber shot, injures in encounter'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A robbery accused sustained wounds by the firing of his accomplices during encounter in the limits of Kahror Pakka police station on Monday, police said.

Three accused allegedly ambushed the police to release their fellow, Jahangir Dad Putra, who was taken away to rescue the stolen goods.

After the attack, a stray bullet hit the right leg of the accused under police- custody causing him severe bleeding, was shifted to THQ hospital.

The wounded robber was said to have been booked in more than 14 cases including robbery, theft, and snatching. Officers and related staff of the police department rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

The attackers escaped the scene by taking benefit of the darkness.

The area was cordoned off with teams constituted to arrest the escaped criminals, it was said.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Police Police Station Robbery Criminals

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 days ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

2 days ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

2 days ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan