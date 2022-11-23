Robber tortured by locals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A robber was caught and subjected to worse torture by locals of Samanabad area here on Wednesday.

Police said that an armed bandit barged into a house near Dakkan park but the house inmates raised alarm and and with the help of neighbors caught the accused and severely tortured him.

On getting information,concerned police reached the spot and arrested the robber.

Further investigation was underway,said police.