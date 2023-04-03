Robber wanted in various cases arrested in police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A robber who allegedly shot and injured a Dolphin squad cop was arrested in injured condition after a brief shootout with Police near Margalla hills in the limits of Taxila Police station on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, the police intercepted four men riding on two motorcycles near Margalla hills who opened fire at them. The police team fired in retaliation.

Subsequently, three of the suspects fled away while one was arrested in injured condition, later identified as Muhammad Saleem, who was involved in injuring a Dolphin squad official and a number of robberies and street crime cases in Taxila and Wah.