Robber Who Raped A Woman In Front Of Her Husband During Robbery Killed In Faisalabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2025 | 02:12 PM

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisalabad

Police say they were shifting accused Faisal from 62 JB Channanke for recovery of weapons when his armed accomplices opened fire on police vehicle near Channanke Bridge while attackers managed to free Faisal and fled towards Lunda Bridge

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) A robber who sexually abused a woman in front of her husband during a robbery was killed in a police encounter, Faisalabad police said on Wednesday.

The incident of horrific rape incident took place in the jurisdiction of Sandal Bar Police Station.

The police were shifting accused Faisal from 62 JB Channanke for the recovery of weapons when his armed accomplices opened fire on the police vehicle near Channanke Bridge. The attackers managed to free Faisal and fled towards Lunda Bridge.

During the exchange of fire between the police and the suspects, one of the robbers was injured by bullets fired by his own accomplices. He was being shifted to Allied Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The police launched a search operation to apprehend the unidentified armed suspects who managed to escape.

More Stories From Pakistan