Robber Who Shot Injured Dolphin Squad Official Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

The Taxila Police on Monday arrested a suspect who shot and injured a Dolphin squad official on January 30

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Monday arrested a suspect who shot and injured a Dolphin squad official on January 30.

According to Police sources, the suspect identified as Murad alias Zulfi was involved in injuring a Dolphin squad official named constable Aamir on January 30 in Jameelabad area after a botched robbery incident.

The suspect went underground after the incident.

According to Police spokesman, a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas raided at his hideout and nabbed him.

The spokesman has said that two snatched motorcycles and weapons utilized in various robberies was also recovered from his possession.

He said that during the preliminary interrogation, the suspect has confessed his involvement in over 20 robberies incidents in twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

