Robber Who Snatches Rs1.5m Arrested

Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:55 PM

DiR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : A thief who snatched Rs 1.5million from a trader and vanished in traffic mess was arrested just within 30 minutes by the Timergara police, SHO Bakht Jamal told media on Friday here.

He said a man from Samarbagh lodged a report with Timergara police that he had received Rs1.5m from a ghee dealer and was buying vegetable when a mugger snatched the bag of money and ran away. He said the money snatcher disappeared just in matter no time taking advantage of traffic mess and hustle bustle on the roads.

The Timergara police soon after registering the report deployed surveillance at exit and entry points of the city and just within 30 minutes of time succeeded in arresting the perpetrator. Police also recovered the wholesome stolen amount from the thief.

Police registered a case against the thief and handed over the amount to its real owner.

Meanwhile, traders' union of Timergara Bazaar announced cash prize for Timergara police for their in time action and arresting the thief with the looted money.

