Robbers Arrested In Faisalabad

Robbers arrested in Faisalabad

Millat Town police have claimed to arrest three robbers after one week of robbery at a Pizza Shop in front of Faisalabad Medical University on June 23 in the area of Civil Lines police station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Millat Town police have claimed to arrest three robbers after one week of robbery at a Pizza Shop in front of Faisalabad Medical University on June 23 in the area of Civil Lines police station.

Police said the robbery was occurred on June 23 in which three robbers were involved who looted Rs.1.

2 million by taking hostage shop crew and torturing security guard, manager and cashier.

Police registered a case and started investigation, on Friday night, SHO Millat Town during patrolling they arrested three accused identified as Bilal, Ali, etc. who later on confessed to commit robbery.

The illicit weapons were also recovered from their possession while further investigation was underway.

