Robbers Arrested, Looted Money Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Robbers arrested, looted money recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Sandal Bar police have arrested two injured alleged robbers and recovered looted money from them.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that two armed men looted Rs 7,500 in cash and mobile-phones from Atif Ali and his cousin Ehsan of Chak No 236-RB near Adda Bagh at Narwala Road, and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Receiving information, SHO Sandal Bar Arsalan Bari, along with his team, rushed to the spot and cashed the outlaws. He directed the criminals for surrender but they accelerated the speed of their bike, which went out of their control and slipped.

As a result, both robbers fell down on the road and received injuries. The police immediately shifted them to hospital after recovering looted money, mobile-phones and weapons from them.

A case has also been registered against them, the spokesman added.

