Robbers attacks Police post near Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Some unidentified armed robbers attacked a police post in Ranipur, Khairpur District, and after being injured, they fled with police official weapons, uniforms, and walkie-talkies.

According to Ranipur police on Wednesday, a gang of dacoits looted cash, mobile phones, and other valuables from some passengers on the national highway in Khairpur near Ranipur.

Later, they attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead policemen, Kurban Maghrebi and Allah Dino Junejo.