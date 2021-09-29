UrduPoint.com

Robbers Attacks Police Post Near Khairpur

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:03 PM

Robbers attacks Police post near Khairpur

Some unidentified armed robbers attacked a police post in Ranipur, Khairpur District, and after being injured, they fled with police official weapons, uniforms, and walkie-talkies

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Some unidentified armed robbers attacked a police post in Ranipur, Khairpur District, and after being injured, they fled with police official weapons, uniforms, and walkie-talkies.

According to Ranipur police on Wednesday, a gang of dacoits looted cash, mobile phones, and other valuables from some passengers on the national highway in Khairpur near Ranipur.

Later, they attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead policemen, Kurban Maghrebi and Allah Dino Junejo.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Mobile Khairpur Post From

Recent Stories

Effective LG system strengthens democracy: Preside ..

Effective LG system strengthens democracy: President

14 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singin ..

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' in Manche ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia's Group-IB Firm Stresses Arrested Founder S ..

Russia's Group-IB Firm Stresses Arrested Founder Sachkov Is Not Guilty

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Ri ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

37 minutes ago
 SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hos ..

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hospital to its network

52 minutes ago
 Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.