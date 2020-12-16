UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Break In ATM, Take Away Rs 1.8 Million

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:44 PM

Robbers break in ATM, take away Rs 1.8 million

The police say the bank staff remained totally unaware of the incident as neither any guard was there nor any bell rang to inform them during the break-in.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) A gang of robbers broke an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in Karachi’s Gulberg area and looted Rs 1.8 million cash on Wednesday.

The robbers broke open part of the ATM that carries cash-loaded trays and took Rs 1.8 million worth Currency notes from two of the three trays.

The third which they left was carrying just Rs 5,000 cash.

Police said that it took hardly six to seven minutes time to robbers to break the machine and get the looted money.

The bank officials remained totally unaware of the robbery as no security guard was there, said the police, pointing out that neither the alarms worked at the time of the break-in.

Police reached the crime scene soon after getting the information and stated investigation.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Bank Teller Gulberg Money From Million

Recent Stories

Rs 40,500 fine imposed on transporters over SOPs v ..

3 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region supports Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Upper Chamber Votes to Expand Immunity for ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar to inaugurat ..

3 minutes ago

Georgia reports 3,487 new COVID-19 cases, total re ..

3 minutes ago

2,731 new Coronavirus cases reported; 105 deaths i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.