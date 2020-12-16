Robbers break in ATM, take away Rs 1.8 million

(@fidahassanain)

The police say the bank staff remained totally unaware of the incident as neither any guard was there nor any bell rang to inform them during the break-in.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) A gang of robbers broke an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in Karachi’s Gulberg area and looted Rs 1.8 million cash on Wednesday.

The robbers broke open part of the ATM that carries cash-loaded trays and took Rs 1.8 million worth Currency notes from two of the three trays.

The third which they left was carrying just Rs 5,000 cash.

Police said that it took hardly six to seven minutes time to robbers to break the machine and get the looted money.

The bank officials remained totally unaware of the robbery as no security guard was there, said the police, pointing out that neither the alarms worked at the time of the break-in.

Police reached the crime scene soon after getting the information and stated investigation.