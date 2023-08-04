Open Menu

Robbers Caught, Tortured Before Handing Over To Police

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Robbers caught, tortured before handing over to police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The outrageous crowd held and tortured two out of three decoits after a robbery at the doctor's home.

The people physically hit them with batons and later handed them over to the security officials of Sanawan Police Station.

Shortly before the incident, robbers held the doctor and his family hostage and looted gold with cash worth a million rupees at Sultan Colony.

Sanawa police reached the spot soon after taking information when the robbers were running after them.

Investigation of the e accused was started while the search for the third one continued, said the police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Doctor Robbery Gold Family Million

Recent Stories

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

23 minutes ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

48 minutes ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

1 hour ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

13 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

13 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

13 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan