Robbers caught, tortured before handing over to police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The outrageous crowd held and tortured two out of three decoits after a robbery at the doctor's home.

The people physically hit them with batons and later handed them over to the security officials of Sanawan Police Station.

Shortly before the incident, robbers held the doctor and his family hostage and looted gold with cash worth a million rupees at Sultan Colony.

Sanawa police reached the spot soon after taking information when the robbers were running after them.

Investigation of the e accused was started while the search for the third one continued, said the police.