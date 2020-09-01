Robbers clad in excise uniform loot Saudi-returned man

Three suspected robbers clad in excise uniform looted 15,000 Saudi Riyals from the local on the pretext of checking his identification at Pathan road located near Head Muhammad Walla here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Three suspected robbers clad in excise uniform looted 15,000 Saudi Riyals from the local on the pretext of checking his identification at Pathan road located near Head Muhammad Walla here.

Victim named Pannu Khan Baloch, son of Ghulam Qadir, r/o Layyah told Muzaffargarh police that he was intercepted by three robbers at said location, while moving on passenger van no. FDT 5986 along with two of his fellows namely Murad Hussain, Tariq Khan and Ghafoor Khan. He said he had hired the van in Multan to move his native town Layyah after returning from Saudi Arabia.

He said robbers asked me to show their identification through ID card. As soon as he took out the card, robbers snatched his purse filled with 15,000 Riyals equal to Rs. 697,000 and fled from the scene.

He demanded DPO Nadeem Abbas to help him return the money as he had hard earned it after spending years in abroad.

Police have registered FIR and started probe.

Further probe was underway.