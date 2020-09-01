UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Clad In Excise Uniform Loot Saudi-returned Man

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:17 PM

Robbers clad in excise uniform loot Saudi-returned man

Three suspected robbers clad in excise uniform looted 15,000 Saudi Riyals from the local on the pretext of checking his identification at Pathan road located near Head Muhammad Walla here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Three suspected robbers clad in excise uniform looted 15,000 Saudi Riyals from the local on the pretext of checking his identification at Pathan road located near Head Muhammad Walla here.

Victim named Pannu Khan Baloch, son of Ghulam Qadir, r/o Layyah told Muzaffargarh police that he was intercepted by three robbers at said location, while moving on passenger van no. FDT 5986 along with two of his fellows namely Murad Hussain, Tariq Khan and Ghafoor Khan. He said he had hired the van in Multan to move his native town Layyah after returning from Saudi Arabia.

He said robbers asked me to show their identification through ID card. As soon as he took out the card, robbers snatched his purse filled with 15,000 Riyals equal to Rs. 697,000 and fled from the scene.

He demanded DPO Nadeem Abbas to help him return the money as he had hard earned it after spending years in abroad.

Police have registered FIR and started probe.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Multan Police Road Saudi Van Saudi Arabia Muzaffargarh Money FIR From

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to consolidating international co ..

5 minutes ago

Rabi Pirzada makes painting o Turkish actor Engin ..

11 minutes ago

Roof collapse: three injured in faisalabad

13 seconds ago

Russia virus cases pass 1 million as students back ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $46.27 a barrel M ..

20 minutes ago

Lavrov on Navalny: Moscow Falsely Accused of Not L ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.