Robbers Deprive Cattle Trader Of Rs 3.1mln
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Armed robbers on Wednesday deprived a cattle trader of Rs 3.1 million and later threw him in Badhaber area in unconscious condition.
Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Pishtakhara police station where a cattle trader, named Sayyed Rehman from Quetta had brought animals to Sarband Market for sale.
After selling the cattle, the trader was waiting for a taxi when the robbers dragged him into a car and after snatching the money threw him.
The trader was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Pishtakhara police have registered a case.