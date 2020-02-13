Robbers deprive citizen cash, gold in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

Some unidentified robbers on Thursday deprived a citizen cash, gold ornaments etc in Tibi Dhankela in the jurisdiction of Cantt. Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Some unidentified robbers on Thursday deprived a citizen cash, gold ornaments etc in Tibi Dhankela in the jurisdiction of Cantt. Police Station.

According to the police, Imran lodged a report before the police station that some unidentified robbers forced their entry into his house from top-roof.

They took away cash Rs. 150000, gold ornaments and other valuables.

Police had registered a case and investigations were underway.