Robbers Deprive Citizen Cash, Gold In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:16 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Some unidentified robbers on Thursday deprived a citizen cash, gold ornaments etc in Tibi Dhankela in the jurisdiction of Cantt. Police Station.
According to the police, Imran lodged a report before the police station that some unidentified robbers forced their entry into his house from top-roof.
They took away cash Rs. 150000, gold ornaments and other valuables.
Police had registered a case and investigations were underway.