Robbers Deprive Man Of Cash, Cell-phone In Sialkot
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:42 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Two unidentified robbers deprived a man of cash, cell-phone and other valuables at Khawaja Safdar Road in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station.
Police said one Umer lodged a report with the police that he was intercepted by two armed men on the way General Bus Stand at gunpoint and deprived him of Rs 36,500 in cash, cell-phone, a watch.
Police have registered a case.