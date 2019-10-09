Robbers deprive man of cash, cell-phone in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Two unidentified robbers deprived a man of cash, cell-phone and other valuables at Khawaja Safdar Road in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station.

Police said one Umer lodged a report with the police that he was intercepted by two armed men on the way General Bus Stand at gunpoint and deprived him of Rs 36,500 in cash, cell-phone, a watch.

Police have registered a case.