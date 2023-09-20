Robbers deprive official of cash, mobile phone

About three number of armed robbers looted a public official at gunpoint at Cheecha Watni Road

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):About three number of armed robbers looted a public official at gunpoint at Cheecha Watni Road.

Irfan Mughal reported at Sadar Police Station that the robbers trapped him in their car when he was on foot on the road.

They snatched a mobile phone and money worth Rs.45,000 by forcing him to withdraw through his easypaisa account from a nearby shop.

Police registered an FIR and said to have started action to nab criminals involved in the incident at the earliest.