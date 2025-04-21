Robbers Deprive Three Persons Of Valuables
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The armed persons on Monday looted valuables, including a motorbike, five mobile phones, and tablets from three persons in the limits of Abad Police Station.
The police spokesman said the dacoits looted Ahsam ud Din, Naveed Mughri, and others.
The police had registered cases against the unidentified persons.
