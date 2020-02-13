UrduPoint.com
Robbers Deprived Dealer Costly Medicines In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Robbers deprived dealer costly medicines in Sialkot

Some unidentified robbers on Thursday deprived a dealer costly medicines worth of Rs. 850000 near a private medical complex in the jurisdiction of Rangpura Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Some unidentified robbers on Thursday deprived a dealer costly medicines worth of Rs. 850000 near a private medical complex in the jurisdiction of Rangpura Police Station.

According to police, Ajmal lodged a report before the police station that some unidentified robbers took away medicines worth of Rs. 850000 from his vehicle.

Police had registered a case and investigations were underway.

