Robbers gang arrested, valuables recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Mardan Region Police in an operation, arrested a gang involved in robbery and recovered a significant amount of stolen property from their possession.

The operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Swabi Najam Al Husnain and DPO Mardan Haroon Rasheed.

According to the details shared in a joint press conference by the two police officials, a total of six suspects were arrested in the operation, and they were found to be involved in seven cases of robbery in Mardan and Swabi.

The accused arrested included a married couple, along with other women who were part of the gang and helped to identify the target houses.

The recovered items included a large sum of money amounting to five million rupees, 25 tola gold, weapons among other goods.

In addition, two motor cars that were reportedly used in the imports were also seized.

The successful operation was praised by the police authorities. The arrests and recovery of stolen property were expected to bring relief to the victims of the robberies and helped curb criminal activities in the region.