UrduPoint.com

Robbers Gang Arrested, Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Robbers gang arrested, valuables recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Mardan Region Police in an operation, arrested a gang involved in robbery and recovered a significant amount of stolen property from their possession.

The operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Swabi Najam Al Husnain and DPO Mardan Haroon Rasheed.

According to the details shared in a joint press conference by the two police officials, a total of six suspects were arrested in the operation, and they were found to be involved in seven cases of robbery in Mardan and Swabi.

The accused arrested included a married couple, along with other women who were part of the gang and helped to identify the target houses.

The recovered items included a large sum of money amounting to five million rupees, 25 tola gold, weapons among other goods.

In addition, two motor cars that were reportedly used in the imports were also seized.

The successful operation was praised by the police authorities. The arrests and recovery of stolen property were expected to bring relief to the victims of the robberies and helped curb criminal activities in the region.

Related Topics

Police Married Robbery Mardan Swabi Money Criminals Women Gold From Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl fi ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE President orders providing additional $50 mill ..

UAE President orders providing additional $50 million to aid quake-affected peop ..

11 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani ..

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

24 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

32 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.