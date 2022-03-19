Robbers gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Chhanga Manga police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered motorcycles, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

During a crackdown against criminals, the police conducted a raid and arrested ringleader Shan aka Shani and his two accomplices and recovered three motorcycles, Rs 300,000 in cash, nine mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.