Robbers gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Phoolnagar police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash,illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession here on Friday.

Police said the raiding team during an ongoing crackdown arrested three members of a gang including its ring leader Nadeem aka Deemi and recovered cash amounting to Rs 100,000,illegal weapons,three motorcycles and five mobile phones from them.

The accused confessed to have committed more than 10 robberies,said police.

Further investigation was underway.