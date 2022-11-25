Robbers gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Kasur police arrested six members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash,illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession here on Friday.

Police said the raiding team during an ongoing crackdown arrested six members of a gang including its ring leader Tariq aka Tareeqi and recovered cash amounting to Rs 600,000,illegal weapons,five motorcycles and 10 mobile phones from them.

The accused confessed to have committed more than 18 robberies,said police.

Further investigation was underway.