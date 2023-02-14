UrduPoint.com

Robbers Gang Busted

February 14, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :District police busted a dacoit gang and recovered motorcycles,cash and weapon from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that Sabzpir police team conducted raid in the area under their jurisdiction and arrested 5-member gang including its ring leader Laeeq alias Laeeqa, Bazal Javed, Akhtar alias Akhtara, Muhammed Arshad and Muhammed Zahid.

The team recovered cash Rs. 480,000, motorcycles, mobile phones and illicit weapons from them.

The accused confessed to have committed a number of robberies in other districts including Zafarwal and Narowal.

Police said that they were wanted by the police in 17 different cases of theft and dacoity.

Police after registering separate cases started investigation.

